Casper Murder-Rape Case Moves Closer To Trial

The wife of a Casper man accused of stabbing and raping his mother-in-law will be allowed to testify in an upcoming trial this month.

Natrona County District Court Judge Daniel Forgey issued the ruling during a hearing Thursday morning.

Anthony Rodriguez is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder and domestic battery in Natrona County District Court. He's pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Rodriguez is accused of stabbing Mary Fogle multiple times and then raping her.

A trial is set to begin April 26.

Rodriguez had previously filed a motion prohibiting Allison Solis, his wife, from testifying in court. Forgey denied that motion on Thursday.

Accessory charges against Solis were dropped last year.

According to court filings, Rodriguez and Solis moved into Fogle's Conwell residence in September 2019. At first, Fogle and Rodriguez got along, but their relationship began deteriorating and they had heated arguments.

Filings indicate that on the day of the murder, Fogle and Rodriguez got into a heated argument over a dirty mattress.

At some point, Solis reportedly heard Fogle scream. She ran to the bedroom hallway and saw Rodriguez laying on her mom, punching her repeatedly. Solis tried to pull Rodriguez off of Fogle, at which point Rodriguez allegedly told Solis to shut up and punched Solis in the face.

Further, prosecutors allege, Rodriguez told Solis if she didn't "shut up" she might "be next."

At some point, court documents state Rodriguez pulled out a short kitchen knife with a read handle and tried to "slice" Fogle's throat.

After stabbing Fogle several times, Rodriguez allegedly said, "Oh she's not dead yet" before attempting to cut Fogle's neck, court documents state.

"After Rodriguez punched, stabbed and sliced Fogle, he pulled Fogle's pants down and rolled her over onto her stomach," prosecutors write. "Rodriguez then pulled his pants down and had sex with Fogle. After having sex with Fogle's body, Rodriguez told Solis, 'Now I finally know what it's like to f--- your mom.'"

Rodriguez then told Solis to get her things and that they were leaving.

Court documents allege that they drove to Colorado. There, Solis and Rodriguez allegedly told relatives about the murder. Then they turned themselves into authorities in Colorado.