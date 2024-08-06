Casper Mountain Projects Update

The Natrona County Parks Department has given an update on the Casper Mountain construction projects going on this summer.

The Casper Mountain Trails Center foundation has been poured. Erection of the building has begun. The expanded parking lot is currently under construction and sidealks and handicap parking are expected to be installed this month, as well.

Beartrap campground's west side campsites are nearly complete. The east side campsites have begun construction. Signage for directional travel and site numbering is being planned. Picnic areas are still to be determined.

As far as the summer trail's master plan work for 2024, two new beginner trails in the maze area are complete and open. Construction of a new trail optimized for downhill has begun. This will replace Spillway.

