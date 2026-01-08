Judge’s Rulings Revive Controversial Gravel Pit on Casper Mountain

Prospects for gravel extraction on the foothills of Casper Mountain have suddenly returned to the forefront after two recent rulings by a Natrona County District Court Judge, reopening legal pathways that had appeared closed to developer Prism Logistics LLC.

Last week, Judge Joshua Eames overturned decisions by both the Natrona County Commission and the Wyoming State Board of Land Commissioners that had effectively halted Prism’s plans to explore and develop eight parcels off Coates Road for gravel mining. The rulings mean the county zoning change blocking mining and the state board’s refusal to renew Prism’s leases are now legally unsettled.

Judge Eames ruled that:

Prism’s state land leases are not subject to Natrona County’s zoning ordinance, including the county’s 2024 amendment that bans mining in mountain residential zones.

The Wyoming State Board of Land Commissioners improperly denied certain lease renewals, because state statute gives qualified lessees an “exclusive right to renew” so long as statutory conditions are met — such as proceeding in good faith to develop the land. Eames found the board failed to apply the statutory criteria before denying renewal.

Under Wyoming law, state land mineral leases can be renewed in successive 10-year terms if a lessee is complying with terms or acting in good faith toward development — including spending on exploration, studies or permitting.

However, Eames did not decide whether Prism actually met those development conditions; he only said the board must re-evaluate under the correct legal standard.

State Land Board Pushback

Secretary of State Chuck Gray, one of the five elected officials on the Wyoming State Board of Land Commissioners, sharply criticized the judge’s decision as an overreach and has publicly pushed for appeal. Gray argues the board acted within its discretion to deny lease renewals after determining Prism had not timely secured permits and licenses.

The board had twice denied renewal of leases tied to the proposed gravel pit with members citing both regulatory and community concerns.

Public Pushback and Local Rules

Casper residents and neighborhood groups such as the Casper Mountain Preservation Alliance have been vocal in opposing the mining plan, citing worries about increased truck traffic, dust, falling property values and potential impacts on local groundwater.

In response to the controversy, Natrona County also adopted heavy-truck restrictions on 26 residential roads, saying the roads weren’t built for commercial mining traffic — a move tying local infrastructure policy to the broader dispute.

What Happens Next

The judge's rulings do not automatically restart mining. They require the state board to reevaluate lease renewals under the correct legal framework and leave open the possibility of appeals or further litigation. The board can reconsider Prism’s applications, and opponents could challenge that reconsideration in court.

This means the battle over whether gravel will be mined at the base of Casper Mountain — and who gets to decide — is very much ongoing.

