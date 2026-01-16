Governor Mark Gordon (R-WY) yesterday added his voice to a national effort by Republican governors supporting laws that protect women’s sports. Gordon signed a joint statement issued by the Republican Governors Association (RGA) reaffirming the importance of fair competition for female athletes.

“Women have fought for decades for the respect they deserve to be able to compete in sports,” Gordon said. “As a father of girls who competed in sports, I know the value that sports have in developing teamwork and confidence in girls. These laws are prudent ways to ensure women’s rights remain protected.”

The statement comes as the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments from Idaho and West Virginia defending their laws aimed at ensuring women’s sports remain for women. The governors’ statement emphasized the need to recognize biological differences between men and women in athletic competition and maintain fair opportunities for female athletes.

“Recognizing the unique and inherent biological differences between men and women is not radical, it is commonsense,” the statement reads. “For generations, women fought for equal opportunity on the playing field and won over 50 years ago with the passage of Title IX, and now that right is at risk again.”

Governor Gordon joins a bipartisan group of 27 Republican governors who signed the statement, including leaders from Alabama, Florida, Montana, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

Signatories to the statement include: Governor Kay Ivey (AL), Governor Mike Dunleavy (AK), Governor Sarah Sanders (AR), Governor Ron DeSantis (FL), Governor Brian Kemp (GA), Governor Brad Little (ID), Governor Mike Braun (IN), Governor Kim Reynolds (IA), Governor Jeff Landry (LA), Governor Tate Reeves (MS), Governor Mike Kehoe (MO), Governor Greg Gianforte (MT), Governor Jim Pillen (NE), Governor Joe Lombardo (NV), Governor Kelly Ayotte (NH), Governor Kelly Armstrong (ND), Governor Mike DeWine (OH), Governor Kevin Stitt (OK), Governor Henry Dargan McMaster (SC), Governor Larry Rhoden (SD), Governor Bill Lee (TN), Governor Greg Abbott (TX), Governor Spencer Cox (UT), Governor Glenn Youngkin (VA), Governor Patrick Morrisey (WV), and Governor Mark Gordon (WY).