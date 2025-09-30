Rescue Teams Look For Dexter Fightingbear After River Accident

UPDATE: Dexter Fightingbear has been located, safe and unharmed. The Casper Police Department would like to thank the public and all involved agencies for their assistance in locating him. Additional information on this incident will be released as it becomes available.

---

Local agencies are actively searching for a missing man who fell into the river early this morning.

Police responded to West F Street at about 2:00 a.m. this morning after getting information that two brothers had been smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol when they fell into the river. One was able to reach the shore and call for help, but the other man did not. As of 10:38 a.m. he has not been located.

The missing individual has been identified as 37-year-old Dexter Fightingbear, of Casper.

Search efforts by foot, drone, and boat were immediately initiated by multiple agencies.

Due to limited visibility, operations were suspended until sunrise and have since resumed. With the assistance of Natrona County Emergency Management, a coordinated search and rescue operation is ongoing, involving multiple agencies and specialized equipment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident of Fightingbear’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Casper Police Department at (307) 235-8278.

At this point in the investigation, this incident is believed to be isolated, no foul play is suspected, and there is no threat to the public.

On-site volunteer assistance is not being requested at this time.

"While we appreciate the community’s desire to help, it is essential that only trained first responders remain in the area to ensure the safety and effectiveness of operations" wrote the Casper Police Department.

Agencies assisting in the ongoing search include the Casper Police Department, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Casper Fire Department, Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center, Natrona County Emergency Management, and Banner Wyoming Medical Center Emergency Medical Services.

The Casper Police Department urges the public to exercise extreme caution near rivers and open water. These environments are inherently dangerous, particularly during nighttime hours.

