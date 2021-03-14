Casper Metro Animal Shelter Limits Services Today and Monday

\

The Metro Animal Shelter and Animal Protection Officer services are not available in regular capacities today through Monday, according to a prepared statement.

The animals inside the shelter, 2392 E. Metro Road, are safe and are being taken care of by staff.

However, the shelter is closed to the public.

Animal Protection Officer services are available over the phone either at the shelter at 235-8398, or at nonemergency dispatch at 235-8278.

