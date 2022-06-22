Casper Mayor Joins Liz Cheney’s State Leadership Team

As Liz Cheney begins her campaign to retain her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, she has announced her State Leadership Team; a list of names who are endorsing her during her bid for re-election.

Many of the names on her list come from the Wyoming Legislature, including Senators Charlie Scott (R- Casper) and Jim Anderson (R- Casper).

Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco is also listed as a member of Congresswoman Cheney's State Leadership Team.

Pacheco, who was voted as Mayor by the Casper City Council in a unanimous decision in January, delivered a speech after being sworn in as mayor, in which he talked about the importance of courage under fire, something Cheney's proponents have said she demonstrated by standing up to former president Trump and his claims that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen."

"We've come to a watershed moment in this county, and it is a turning point that needs to start with this council," Pacheco said. "Where we must lead with courage, knowing that we won't always agree, and when we do disagree, we can walk away from this dais seeing each other with dignity and respect. This coming year, I challenge this council to find ways to be examples of that courage. To recognize the humanity in others. To lead with compassion, understanding, and hope. There are many young people in this chamber tonight. My sincere hope is that we can set examples for these young people for how government can work together for the betterment of this great community."

Pacheco has worked with Casper's young people for years, working as the Director of Casper's Youth Empowerment Council, working with the Mercer House, the Natrona County Prevention Coalition, and more.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle noted that "Other notable figures include former Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Marilyn Kite, former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, Northern Arapaho Tribe Business Council Co-Chair Lee Spoonhunter, former Wyoming Attorney General and former Wyoming Supreme Court Justice William U. Hill, and former Wyoming Petroleum Association Chair Paul Ulrich."

Cheney, in her leadership team announcement, stated that serving as Wyoming's Congresswoman is/was the highest honor of her professional life.

"If our generation does not stand for truth, the rule of law and our Constitution, if we set aside our founding principles for the politics of the moment, the miracle of our constitutional republic will slip away,” Cheney continued. “We must not let that happen. I’m asking you to cast your eyes to the future, a future that we will build together. A future where we can tell our children and our grandchildren that when our time of testing came, we did not falter and we did not fail. Some things have to matter. American freedom, the rule of law, our founding principles, the foundations of our republic matter. What we do in this election in Wyoming matters."

Cheney is facing a litany of contenders for her seat; the biggest of which is the Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman.

Hageman recently spoke at Trump's 'Save America' Rally in Casper, and stated exactly why she believes she's the right woman for the job.

"I know Wyoming, I love Wyoming, I am Wyoming," Hageman told the roaring crowd. "I know what it means to ride for the brand, to be loyal to the outfit that hired you, and to always keep your word."

Cheney believes she has kept her word; to her constituents and to the Constitution.

Many Wyomingites believe that as well, as evidenced by her State Leadership Team. And that includes Mayor Pacheco.

"Simply put, Liz stands for principle," Mayor Pacheco told K2 Radio News. "Beyond party affiliation, Liz stands for what is right. This means a great deal to me; something I want to teach my kids. Sometimes standing up for unpopular things can be tough. But Liz hasn't backed down. I admire that and appreciate her courage and integrity."

Mayor Pacheco did emphasize that he told Congresswoman Cheney's campaign team that his support is a personal decision, and that he's not able to support or endorse her in the role of mayor or as a member of city council. His opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Casper City Council.

The full list of names on Congresswoman Cheney's State Leadership Board is listed below: