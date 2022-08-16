These are the primary election results for City of Mills and the towns of Bar Nunn and Evansville on Tuesday.

They will be updated when the Natrona County Clerk's elections office posts more results.

These races are nonpartisan.

CITY OF MILLS CONTESTS

Two for Mills City Council -- 4-year term

Cherie Butcher: 297 -- 23.74%

Timothy Sutherland: 284 -- 22.70%

Franklin A. Bever: 244 -- 19.50%

Darla R. Ives: 193-- 15.43%

James Hollander: 139 -- 11.11%

Conner Cane: 84 -- 6.71%

Mills City Mayor -- 4-year term

Leah Juarez: 402-- 49.02%

Seth M. Coleman: 234 -- 28.54%

Bradley D. Neumiller: 181 -- 22.07%

=====================

BAR NUNN CONTESTS

Two for Bar Nunn Town Council -- 4-year term

Tyler Martin: 313 -- 29.67%

Steven Clark: 258 -- 24.46%

Kimberly S. Zahara: 219 -- 20.76%

Tim Ficken: 126 -- 11.94%

Bryan A. Clines: 125 -- 11.85%

Bar Nunn Town Mayor -- 4-year term

Peter Boyer: 561 -- 94.92%

=========================

EVANSVILLE CONTESTS

Two Evansville Town Council -- 4-year term

Candace Machado: 257 --40.66%

Greg Flesvig: 187 -- 29.59%

Joseph A. Knop: 181 -- 28.64%

Evansville Town Council (2-year unexpired) -- 2-year term

Walt Berens: 201 -- 50.50%

Dacia Edwards: 194 -- 48.74%

Evansville Town Mayor -- 4-year-term

Chad Edwards: 267 -- 67.09%

Steve Krohn: 128 -- 32.16%

Primary Day, Aug. 16, 2022, Natrona County Fairgrounds