Election Results for City of Mills and Towns of Evansville and Bar Nunn
These are the primary election results for City of Mills and the towns of Bar Nunn and Evansville on Tuesday.
They will be updated when the Natrona County Clerk's elections office posts more results.
These races are nonpartisan.
CITY OF MILLS CONTESTS
Two for Mills City Council -- 4-year term
Cherie Butcher: 297 -- 23.74%
Timothy Sutherland: 284 -- 22.70%
Franklin A. Bever: 244 -- 19.50%
Darla R. Ives: 193-- 15.43%
James Hollander: 139 -- 11.11%
Conner Cane: 84 -- 6.71%
Mills City Mayor -- 4-year term
Leah Juarez: 402-- 49.02%
Seth M. Coleman: 234 -- 28.54%
Bradley D. Neumiller: 181 -- 22.07%
=====================
BAR NUNN CONTESTS
Two for Bar Nunn Town Council -- 4-year term
Tyler Martin: 313 -- 29.67%
Steven Clark: 258 -- 24.46%
Kimberly S. Zahara: 219 -- 20.76%
Tim Ficken: 126 -- 11.94%
Bryan A. Clines: 125 -- 11.85%
Bar Nunn Town Mayor -- 4-year term
Peter Boyer: 561 -- 94.92%
=========================
EVANSVILLE CONTESTS
Two Evansville Town Council -- 4-year term
Candace Machado: 257 --40.66%
Greg Flesvig: 187 -- 29.59%
Joseph A. Knop: 181 -- 28.64%
Evansville Town Council (2-year unexpired) -- 2-year term
Walt Berens: 201 -- 50.50%
Dacia Edwards: 194 -- 48.74%
Evansville Town Mayor -- 4-year-term
Chad Edwards: 267 -- 67.09%
Steve Krohn: 128 -- 32.16%