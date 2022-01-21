The Wyoming City Council Meeting Only The Mayor Showed Up For

To be fair, Hanna, Wyoming only has a population of 841, at last count.

So their city council meetings are not actually packed with people and there is not a lot to talk about.

Apparently, the last meeting they had was so unimportant everyone but the mayor forgot to show up.

But that doesn't stop the wheels from turning, I guess. So the mayor forged on.

OH - there was that was a reporter in the room. Mike Armstrong of the Saratoga Sun.

According to The Saratoga Sun:

At 6:30 p.m. there was only Mayor Lois Buchanan and Councilmember Sam Sikes. The mayor waited 15 minutes and, with no other council member showing up, went over the board reports.

The mayor went over various items and it turns out there really was nothing to talk about.

The public works director said snow removal was going just fine. But then again, there had not been much snow.

The director of Parks and Recreation said the pool temperature of 88 degrees. Well, that's good to know.

New weight equipment had arrived at the recreation center. That was being unpacked and put out for everyone to use.

FINALLY at 7:08 p.m., Councilmember Tracy Fowler showed up.

HANG ON I'M SURE THIS IS ABOUT TO GET GOOD!

A couple of other even more minor items were discussed.

Resolution 2022-543, which adopted a revised employee handbook, was approved. I'm not sure how many employees a town of 841 actually has, but, okay. At least they can say they got that done.

Then they agreed to schedule the next meeting.

My hope is that maybe next time someone can call the other members of the council, and a townsperson or two and remind them to show up.

