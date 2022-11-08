Final Unofficial Election Results: Mills, Evansville, Bar Nunn

These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts in Natrona County recorded for the mayor and council races in the City of Mills, and the towns of Evansville and Bar Nunn.

The Natrona County Canvassing Board will certify the results on Thursday.

The board is composed of Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good, a representative from each of the major parties and a couple of deputy clerks.

The Wyoming Canvassing Board will certify the results next week. The board is composed of the five statewide elected officials: Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred, State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Treasurer Curt Meier.

=================================================

CITY OF MILLS CONTESTS

Mills City Mayor -- 4-year term

Leah Juarez: 510 -- 60.43%

Seth M. Coleman: 328 -- 38.86%

Write-in totals: 6.

Total votes cast: 844 -- 100%

Overvotes: 2.

Undervotes: 35.

Two for Mills City Council -- 4-year term

Timothy Sutherland: 380 -- 28.51%

Cherie Butcher: 354 -- 26.56%

Darla R. Ives: 298 -- 22.36%

Franklin A. Bever: 290 -- 21.76%

Write-in totals: 11 -- 0.83%

Total votes cast: 1,333 -- 100%

Overvotes: 4.

Undervotes: 425.

=========================

BAR NUNN CONTESTS

Bar Nunn Town Mayor -- 4-year term

Peter Boyer: 623 -- 98.11%

Write-in totals: 12 -- 1.89%

Total votes cast: 635 -- 100%

Overvotes: 0.

Undervotes: 117.

Two for Bar Nunn Town Council -- 4-year term

Steven Clark: 353 -- 30.64%

Tyler Martin: 350 -- 30.38%

Kimberly S. Zahara: 274 -- 23.78%

Tim Ficken: 169 -- 14.67%

Write-in totals: 6 -- 0.52%

Total votes cast: 1,152 -- 100%

Overvotes: 18.

Undervotes: 334.

=========================

EVANSVILLE CONTESTS

Evansville Town Mayor -- 4-year-term

Chad Edwards: 360 -- 78.43%

Steve Krohn: 98 -- 21.35%

Write-in totals: 1.

Total votes cast: 459 -- 100%

Overvotes: 0.

Undervotes: 60.

Two Evansville Town Council -- 4-year term

Candace MacHado: 296 -- 40.77%

Greg Flesvig: 221 -- 30.44%

Joseph A. Knop: 170 -- 23.42%

Write-in totals: 39 -- 5.37%

Total votes cast: 726 -- 100%

Overvotes: 2.

Undervotes: 310.

Evansville Town Council (2-year unexpired) -- 2-year term

Dacia Edwards: 231 -- 52.14%

Walt Berens: 208 -- 46.95%

Write-in totals: 4 -- 0.90%

Total votes cast: 443 -- 100%

Overvotes: 5.

Undervotes: 71.

Voters at the Mills Community Center