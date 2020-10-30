Casper May Cancel Halloween Bar Hours Extension Due to COVID

Last week, the Casper City Council approved bars staying open until 4 a.m. on Halloween night, but now officials are potentially backtracking thanks to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

An emergency council meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in which council members will vote on whether to repeal last week's resolution.

An attached memo cites both the spike in cases and increased hospitalizations in Natrona County.

According to meeting materials, county officials have requested that the council rescind the order.

Under municipal code, the council may designate four days each year where bars can stay open past 2 a.m.