Casper Man’s Appeal Denied: Sentence Stands For Rape, Weapon Charge

The Wyoming Supreme Court has affirmed the Natrona County District Court's Judgement and Sentence concerning a Casper man charged with two felonies: third degree sexual assault and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.

For third degree sexual assault, the District Court imposed a 7 to 10-year sentence, which the district court ordered be served

concurrently with a 3 to 5-year sentence on the other offense.

The defendant, Clifton Darrel Qualls, filed an appeal to to challenge the court's March 28 judgement and sentence.

In July Qualls' court-appointed counsel withdrew, and he was representing himself when he submitted the appeal; however, the Supreme Court's final decision means there will be no changes to the judgement or sentence at this time.

The charges stem from an assault that took place in January 2023. During an initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court the prosecutor detailed that Qualls had allegedly "used a hammer as a deadly weapon, he kept the victim and then sexually assaulted her."

His criminal record goes back to the mid- to late- 1980s with drunk driving charges, drug possession, aggravated assault and domestic violence.

In June of 2019 he was arrested for allegedly hitting and choking a woman after breaking into her uncle's house.

