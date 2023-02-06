Casper Man Who Crashed Into Building on Nichols & 1st Appears in Court

Jason Wolfe, 21, heard 3 charges against him in Natrona County Initial Appearances from Judge Nichole Collier today, Feb. 6th:

Eluding police officers, punishable by up to 6 months imprisonment and a fine of $750

Driving Under the Influence, punishable by up to 6 months imprisonment and a fine of $750

Reckless Driving, punishable by up to 6 months imprisonment and a fine of $750

In finding a factual basis, Collier said that court documents say the crash happened on February 5.

He was driving a Chevrolet Impala, and officers say he was driving up to 89 miles per hour in a residential neighborhood, he crossed the center line multiple times, went through red lights, and other vehicles had to pull over to move out of the way.

He ultimately crashed into a building on 1st and Nichols.

The judge asked him how much he had to drink that night, to which Wolfe responded, "I can't confirm."

The Assistant District attorney Kevin Taheri said Wolfe had a .16% blood alcohol content at the time of the arrest.

Wolfe pleaded guilty to all 3 counts.

Taheri reccomended the judge impose a 6 month sentence, but suspend all but 90 days to run concurrent with charges in another matter, serve 2 years probation, and pay restitution.

Wolfe asked Collier to consider lowering his sentence so he could maintain his job.

She responded, "If you had hit somebody in Mills doing 89 mph you could've killed somebody. You could've killed yourself."

Collier gave him 6 months imprisonment, suspending all but 30 days for the DUI. She sentenced him to pay a fine of $300 on the alluding charge and $300 on the reckless driving charge.

Wolfe is to serve 2 years of supervised probation to run concurrent with his other probation.

"Sir, you seem like a really bright young man, and if this continues, pretty soon you're going to be looking at felonies" said Collier.

"I'm worried about you."

