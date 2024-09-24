Casper Man Sentenced To 7.5 Years in Federal Prison for Possessing Illegal Firearms

Frank Ray Berris, 53, of Casper, Wyoming, was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. Berris was convicted of this crime at a jury trial in June. U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H. Rankin imposed the sentence on Sept. 20, in Cheyenne.

According to evidence presented at trial, on Feb. 3, a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) trooper conducted a traffic stop, near Casper, on a black Ford Explorer being driven by Berris. The defendant, who considers himself a “sovereign citizen,” was driving with fictitious license plates that said, “United States of America Republic Diplomat Foreign National” and “UCC1-308.”

Berris was unable to provide proof of a valid driver’s license, insurance, or registration to the trooper. While talking with Berris, the trooper noticed a pistol in a holster between Berris and the console and an AR-style rifle between the console and the passenger seat. The traffic stop escalated into three-hour standoff where the defendant refused to exit his car and told officers they would have to kill him. Berris eventually surrendered and was arrested.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Berris’s vehicle and seized a semiautomatic rifle, two semiautomatic pistols, and ammunition of various calibers. Berris was a felon and therefore prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

At the sentencing hearing, the government showed that Berris had been uncooperative, threatened law enforcement, and possessed firearms during two previous traffic stops.

“Mr. Berris has repeatedly refused to recognize that he is required to follow the law just like everyone else,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Eric Heimann. “His arrogance, threats, and unlawful possession of guns put the defendant, law enforcement officers, and the general public in harm’s way. The prison sentence in this case delivers a clear message that no one is above the law, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will aggressively prosecute felons who unlawfully possess firearms.”

Berris was indicted by a grand jury and pleaded not guilty to the charges in March 2024. Berris represented himself at trial.

WHP, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and Mills Police Department responded to the scene and special agents with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this crime. Assistant United States Attorney Mackenzie Morrison and Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Sprecher prosecuted the case.

