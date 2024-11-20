Casper Man Sent to Prison for Keeping Modified Shotgun and Weed in his Bedroom

A 25-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to 3.8 years in prison with three years of supervised release for possessing an unregistered firearm.

According to court documents, the defendan't mother called the police to her house on May 10, 2023. She told officers she had found drugs and a gun in Stirling Lee Foster's bedroom.

The identified shotgun was modified with a shortened barrel, modified stock, and the filed down serial number rendering it illegible.

In the state of Wyoming it is illegal to reduce a shotgun's barrel to less than 18 inches.

The firearm was later identified as a .410 shotgun and the defendant had not registered it as required by the National Firearms Act.

Police officers also found an undisclosed amount of marijuana in his room.

Foster was indicted on Nov. 15, 2023, pleaded guilty on Aug. 22, and U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H. Rankin imposed the sentence on Nov. 12, in Cheyenne.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Casper Police Department investigated this crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.

