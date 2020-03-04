Casper Man Pleads Guilty To September Standoff Charges

A Casper man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a felony and misdemeanor charge in connection to a September standoff in which authorities used tear gas.

Connor Boyden appeared in Natrona County District Court and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and domestic battery. Aggravated assault is a felony and domestic battery is a misdemeanor.

As a part of a plea agreement, Boyden is expected to receive a suspended four- to six-year prison sentence and serve three years of supervised probation. An additional aggravated assault and felonious restraint charge were also dismissed per the plea agreement.

Boyden would also have to complete the nine-month felony program at the Casper Re-Entry Center should Judge Daniel Forgey accept the terms of the plea agreement.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the 900 block of South Conwell late Sept. 27 for what was described as a domestic violence situation.

The victim, who had made it out of the residence, told officers that Boyden had a gun. The victim also showed police text message from Boyden stating that he wanted her to call "SWAT" and that he had "300 rounds" waiting for officers, the affidavit says.

Prior to the incident, Boyden was arguing with the victim in the home before he grabbed a gun off the top of a refrigerator. At some point, Boyden turned off the lights and hit the victim with the pistol while yelling at and threatening her, the affidavit says.

Boyden allegedly held the gun to the victim's head, pulled her around by her hair and threatened her. The affidavit alleges Boyden told the victim she couldn't leave while holding her at gunpoint.

Due to the nature of the situation, the Natrona County Special Response Team was activated and spent several hours negotiating with Boyden before utilizing tear gas to get him to peacefully come out of the home, court documents say.

Boyden is being held on $50,000 cash or surety bond pending his sentencing hearing.