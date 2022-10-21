A lifelong Casper resident pleaded guilty on Friday to aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit burglary for crimes committed in north Casper in May, during his arraignment in Natrona County District Court,

Antonio Harrington, 20, told Judge Kerri Johnson that on May 26 he pointed an AR-15 rifle at a young woman in a house, and that he and another man planned to burglarize it because it allegedly had marijuana stored there,

The aggravated assault and burglary conspiracy crimes are each punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, and the plea agreement says each sentence, which remains to be determined, would run concurrently or at the same time.

As part of the plea agreement, the Natrona County District Attorney's Office agreeing to dismiss a third count of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.

The plea agreement included a cold plea provision, which means that the deal is off if Harrington commits any crimes from now until sentencing.

Johnson accepted the plea agreement and ordered a presentence investigation.

Public Defender Todd Infanger asked Johnson to lower Harrington's $100,000 cash-only bond to $50,000 cash or surety.

Assistant District Attorney Ana Covert said she wouldn't mind amending the bond to $100,000 cash or surety, but not less because of Harrington's criminal history including previous failures to appear in court and that he fled to Colorado after the May crimes.

Johnson split the difference, and ordered Harrington's bond reduced to $75,000 cash or surety, as well as ordering him to not have any contact with any victims nor his co-conspirator.

This case began May 26 when Harrington committed three felonies: aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, according to court records. (The aggravated burglary count was later amended to conspiracy to commit burglary.)

He went to the residence of a known Casper marijuana dealer to rob him and a young woman was there when he arrived.

Harrington was armed with a loaded AR-15 rifle with an extended drum magazine and pointed it at the young woman.

Soon after that incident, Harrington violated his bond conditions for previous crimes by fleeing to Colorado.

In June, the Casper Police Department announced it was offering a reward to anyone who had information about his whereabouts.

In August, Harrington was located, taken into custody, and heard the charged against him in his initial appearance.

On Aug. 1, an accomplice of Harrington's, 18-year-old A'Dan Monroe, was charged in Circuit Court with aggravated burglary, as well as conspiracy to commit burglary.

