Casper Man Charged With Three Drug Felonies; Outraged at Bond

A Casper man with a lengthy criminal history heard three counts of felony drug-related crimes -- with a potential combined punishment of up to 60 years in prison -- during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Kevin Johnson, 47, is charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen said conviction of each count is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

Johnson, who lives in Paradise Valley, told the court that he has lived in the Casper area for six years and is unemployed.

Natrona County Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner said Johnson has a lengthy history of drug dealing and other crimes.

Law enforcement searched his residence and found 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, Forshner added.

Because of those circumstances, he recommended Patchen set a $100,000 cash or surety bond.

Johnson objected to Forshner's characterization of his criminal past.

Patchen agreed with Forshner's bond recommendation, but said the bond amount could be revised later.

Johnson didn't like that, either.

"One hundred thousand dollars?," he said. "That's outrageous.

