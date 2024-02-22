Casper Man Charged with Second Degree Murder in Connection to Fatal Shooting
The Casper Police Department wrote today that a Natrona County man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting that happened in Casper on Feb. 2 resulting in the death of 30-year-old Brandon A. Lopez.
Rajion L. Vu, 25, is being charged with second degree murder, which is punishable by 20 years to life in prison.
The police said in a statement today that Vu was initially arrested on Feb. 5 for other charges.
He was identified as a suspect through interviews, search warrants, and video surveillance. Police say the shooting was connected to a drug deal involving marijuana.
We will update this story when the affadavit becomes available. The police news release said Vu had an initial appearance today at 2:00 p.m. in circuit court.
He will next appear for a preliminary hearing in about 10 days.
