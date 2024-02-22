Casper Man Charged with Second Degree Murder in Connection to Fatal Shooting

Casper Man Charged with Second Degree Murder in Connection to Fatal Shooting

Canva

The Casper Police Department wrote today that a Natrona County man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting that happened in Casper on Feb. 2 resulting in the death of 30-year-old Brandon A. Lopez.

Rajion L. Vu, 25, is being charged with second degree murder, which is punishable by 20 years to life in prison.

The police said in a statement today that Vu was initially arrested on Feb. 5 for other charges.

He was identified as a suspect through interviews, search warrants, and video surveillance. Police say the shooting was connected to a drug deal involving marijuana.

We will update this story when the affadavit becomes available. The police news release said Vu had an initial appearance today at 2:00 p.m. in circuit court.

He will next appear for a preliminary hearing in about 10 days.

Wyoming Cold Cases

Wyoming law enforcement agencies are working cooperatively on unsolved cases located throughout the State of Wyoming. A brief summary of each case and unsolved homicide case is provided. Anyone with information regarding any of these cases is urged to contact the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

NOTE: This does not include all Missing Persons Cases. These are cases the DCI has classified as "cold." For a full list of missing persons, please see the DCI's website.

Anyone with information regarding the following cases is requested to call the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore

Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio