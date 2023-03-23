Casper Man Charged with Four Felony Drug Counts

A Casper man appeared by video in Natrona County Circuit Court this afternoon, March 23rd, for Initial Appearances.

Albert Gaines, 30, heard charges from Judge Brian Christiansen:

Possession (Meth), a felony punishable by up to 7 years

Possession (Fentanyl), a felony punishable by up to 7 years

Possession (Marijuana) for a 3rd or Subsequent Time, a felony punishable by up to 5 years

Possession (MDMA) for a 3rd or Subsequent Time, a felony punishable by up to 5 years

Assistant District attorney Mackenzie Morrison told the judge that Gaines has an extensive criminal history with previous possession charges. On the current charges he was alleged to have possessed 333 grams of meth (~ 3/4 lb.) along with the other drugs. She reccomended the judge set bond at $45,000 cash or surety.

Christiansen, however, set bond in the amount of $25,000 cash or surety.

2nd Annual Casper Police Department Block Party