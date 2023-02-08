A Casper man heard 6 counts against him in Natrona County Initial Appearances from Judge Michael Christiansen today, Feb. 8.

Michael Merrit, 50, was charged with the following:

1. Aggravated Assault and Battery, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment

2. Unlawful Entry, also punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment

3. Aggravated Burglary, punishable by no less than 5 years, up to 25 years imprisonment

4. Domestic Battery, punishable by up to 6 months incarceration

5. Property Destruction, punishable by up to 6 months incarceration

6. Child Endangerment, punishable by up to 1 year incarceration

Merrit requested a public defender; Christiansen said he will appoint one.

Merrit asked for a reasonable bond as he turned himself in.

The Assistant District attorney Kevin Taheri said that "due to the seriousness of these offenses, which involved aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, and threatening this woman with a gun in front of her children" the state reccomends $30,000 cash or surety.

Judge Christiansen lowered the bond to $20,000 cash or surety since he did turn himself in.