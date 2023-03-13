Casper Man Charged with 4th DUI, BAC 3X the Legal Limit

A Casper man appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court today before Judge Michael Patchen.

Danny Bouissey, 36, was charged with a single felony charge of driving under the influence for the fourth time.

This offense is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Assistant District attorney Blayne Nelson said Bouisssey had a blood alcohol content of .24 -- "three-fold the legal limit" -- and demonstrated "egregious" driving.

Nelson recommended the judge set bond at $12,000 cash or surety.

Judge Patchen agreed.

Bouissey will have a preliminary hearing in ten days if he does not bond out, in 20 if he does.

