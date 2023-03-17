Casper Man Charged with Six Theft, Burglary Felonies Involving Six Different Vehicles

A Casper man appeared by video in Natrona County Circuit Court for Initial Appearances today, March 17.

Anthony Holliday, 22, heard six felony charges from Judge Nichole Collier:

Four counts of Auto Burglary, all felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Felony theft, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Aggravated Burglary, a felony punishable by no less than five years, no more than 25.

Reviewing the allegations, the judge explained that Holliday was accused of burglarizing a 2005 Chevy Cobalt, a 2020 Ford Escape, a 1999 Plymouth, and a 1999 Ford Taurus.

He is accused of stealing a 2013 Dodge Ram and received the aggravated burglary charge on a 2016 Mazda CS3.

Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson acknowledged that Holliday has strong ties to the community, employment, and has been going to drug court, but stated that an aggravating factor in this case is that Holliday was on probation at the time of the arrest for a previous felony auto burglary charge that was very similar to the current ones. Nelson said that Holliday’s criminal behavior seems to be escalating.

Judge Collier set bond at $50,000 cash or surety.

Holliday will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days if he does not bond out and in 20 if he does.