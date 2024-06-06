Casper Man Admitted to Viewing and Distributing Child Pornography

On May 13 a Casper man was arrested after admitting to investigators that he had been viewing and distributing child pornography.

25-year-old Christopher Schmidt is charged with possession of child pornography, three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, and incest.

The investigation began on May 7 when the FBI received an anonymous complaint advising that Schmidt had offered to send explicit images of a child via an unnamed social media platform.

During the course of the investigation Schmidt was linked to a tip from 2022 reporting child pornography, one of which involved an infant.

A search of Schmidt's property was executed May 10 with Federal search warrants from the U.S. District Court.

Investigators found several online chats on Schmidt's electronics showing that the defendant had a sexual interest in children and that a potential sexual assault of a child had occured.

In one such chat, preserved by court records, the defendant allegedly told an unidentified person that he does "cp," that the youngest he has molested was "4mo," and asked them if they "Wanna see?"

In another online chat, Schmidt allegedly offers to let a different person "play" with a one year old.

That same day, the defendant offers another person pornography of an "11mo" child.

The defendant is being held on a $250,000 cash only bond. His case has been bound over to District Court where he will next make a plea.

If convicted on all charges, Schmidt faces 185 years in prison.

Children's Advocacy Project Pinwheels for Abused Children In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel as the new national symbol for child abuse prevention. Why? Because by its very nature, the pinwheel connotes playfulness, joy, and childhood. It has come to serve as a physical reminder of the great childhoods we want for all children. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media