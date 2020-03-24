A Casper man accused of intentionally hitting a woman with his vehicle, killing her, had his charges sent to Natrona County District Court on Tuesday.

Jerald Thomas Fallon waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. He's charged with second-degree murder. The charge also carries a habitual criminal enhancement, meaning he could serve life behind bars if he's convicted.

Second-degree murder is punishable by between 20 years and life in prison.

Fallon will have an opportunity to enter a plea to the charge during his district court arraignment, which has not yet been scheduled. Arraignments have been put on hold in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

He remains in custody at the Natrona County Detention Center on $500,000 cash-only bond.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Fallon and the woman, Kelly Black, were at a company Christmas party the night of February 29th before leaving.

The affidavit says a man called authorities and said she saw Fallon and Black near the Shoshoni bypass when he pulled over to assist them. The man told investigators that he saw Fallon throw a lifeless Black into the passenger seat of his Nissan Armada.

A multi-agency investigation headed up by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office determined that Fallon intentionally hit Black with his SUV. He was allegedly traveling roughly 40 mph when he hit her while in reverse.

Black died from her injuries at Wyoming Medical Center later that night.

Immediately following the incident, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office sought the public's help in locating Fallon, whom they identified as a witness at the time. Days later, Fallon was arrested at his coworkers' home in Mills.