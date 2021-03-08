Court documents filed in Natrona County District Court allege that a Casper man molested at least four girls over the course of more than a decade.

Eighty-four-year-old Lowell James Lund is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and seven counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. He could face decades behind bars if convicted of all charges.

He has not yet had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges, which are alleged to have occurred from 2008 through 2020.

An affidavit of probable cause filed in the case states multiple girls told investigators that Lund would watch them bathe when they were as young as eight. The affidavit further alleges that as they got older, Lund would make them "model" underwear for him.

In at least one case, Lund allegedly measured a girl for her bra size. Then, he purchased her Victoria's Secret lingerie and had her "model" it for him, court documents state.

According to the affidavit, Lund told a Casper police detective that he was asked to purchase underwear for the girl, which he did.

The affidavit states Lund told investigators that his behavior was in order to help the girl and her family and that he was like a grandfather to the kids.

Multiple alleged victims described Lund as a grandfather figure, court documents state.

Court documents state Lund told police that a girl, aged 12 or 13, stripped naked for him.

Lund also told investigators that he exposed his penis to at least one girl, court documents state. He told authorities that he asked a girl if she'd seen an erect penis, court documents state.

The affidavit states that one victim told authorities that Lund tried to put his hand inside of her underwear, but she resisted and he stopped. After the incident, Lund told the girl that if she ever told anyone about what he did, he would find her and kill her, court documents state.

Lund reportedly told investigators that he did not feel his actions were sexual in nature, court documents state.

"(A detective) asked Lund to look at these facts of the case, and asked how they made him look," a detective writes in the affidavit. "Lund replied that the case facts make him look bad and that he looks like a 'predator.' Likewise, (a detective) asked how it looks when he made the claim that all of his conduct was out of 'curiosity' or to 'help' these girls. Lund admitted that his assertion, in that his behavior was not sexual in nature, made him look like a liar."

The Casper Police Department does not release booking photos of those accused of sex crimes until after they have been arraigned in district court.