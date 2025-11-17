Banner Wyoming Medical Center is taking a major step forward in the fight against lung cancer. The hospital is launching a new robotic-assisted bronchoscopy program—technology that could be a game changer for a state that continues to face some of the highest lung cancer rates in the country.

Later this month, pulmonologists Dr. Stephanie Woolley and Dr. Jeffrey Kurrus will begin offering the procedure in Casper. It’s minimally invasive, highly precise, and, most importantly, finally available without a long trip out of state. For many Wyoming patients, that convenience could mean earlier answers and earlier care.

“The timing is particularly significant as November marks Lung Cancer Awareness Month,” noted Lance Porter, CEO of Banner Wyoming Medical Center. “Wyoming faces a concerning reality: the state has among the highest incidence rates of lung cancer in the United States, yet screening rates remain critically low. Our new program aims to improve early detection and diagnosis for Wyoming residents.”

To prepare for the launch, Dr. Woolley and Dr. Kurrus spent months training and observing procedures at other medical centers. Now, they’re ready to bring the Ion navigational bronchoscopy system to Wyoming. Think of it as a tiny, ultra-flexible robot-guided tool that helps doctors reach lung nodules tucked away in the most hard-to-access corners of the lung—places traditional tools often struggle to reach.

That matters because more than 70% of lung cancer nodules sit deep within these tricky airways. With the Ion system’s robotic precision, doctors can biopsy these spots more safely and accurately, which may mean fewer procedures and faster paths to treatment.

“This technology gives us better access to areas of the lungs that are difficult to reach and helps us get clearer answers,” Dr. Woolley said. “Our goal is to diagnose and stage lung cancer more quickly and with fewer procedures. Faster evaluation of suspicious nodules—whether found incidentally or through screening—can lead to earlier treatment and, in some cases, a cure.”

Lung cancer remains the third most common cancer in the U.S. and the leading cause of cancer deaths, according to the CDC. Early detection can make a huge difference. Right now, the only recommended screening test is a low-dose CT scan, and patients must meet certain criteria based on age and smoking history. Banner Wyoming Medical Center’s lung nodule team can help determine whether someone qualifies and connect them with the right imaging center.

With the Ion robotic system now up and running in Casper, patients across the region have a powerful new resource close to home—one that could make early detection easier and potentially save more lives.

