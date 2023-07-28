Casper Loaf N’ Jug Employee Arrested on Allegations of Grand Theft

A Casper man was arrested this week on allegations of grand theft.

On July 26th, a local Loaf N' Jug employee reported to police that someone had been stealing from the store.

The exact amount is yet to be determined, but the reporting party said it was about $2,800.

Kevan Peppersack admitted to the crime in a written statement to the company. He wrote:

"Upon trying to refund a customer, I noticed I [sic] the option of cash refund. I gave into my temptations and took the money I owed $3,000 after being evicted. I believe it was between $1,000 and $2,000 closer to $2,000."

After reading the statement, a police officer contacted Peppersack and advised him of his Maranda Rights. This per an affidavit supporting the prosecution.

During an interview, Peppersack told investigators he had been working at the store for about two weeks when he learned that if he scanned an item he could select the "cash return" button and the amount of said scanned item could be withdrawn from the till without it being unbalanced. He said he did this multiple times a day for eight or nine days.

Peppersack said he only had $100 left from the money he had taken.

The defendant appeared by video conference in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon. The judge set bond at $15,000 cash or surety.

Peppersack has a lengthy criminal history. At the time of the arrest, he was on probation for felony burglary.

He will have a preliminary hearing in 20 days if he bonds out, in 10 if he does not.

Casper Balloon Roundup. Casper, Wyo., 7/28/23