Casper Landfill to Keep Winter Hours Until Further Notice

Casper's Solid Waste Facility, 1886 Station Road, will remain on its winter hour schedule until further notice in light of other city responses to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The landfill normally extends its hours for spring and summer, but instead will remain from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“Our priority through the COVID-19 precautions is to keep the landfill open and maintain our garbage collection services,” Solid Waste Manager Cindie Langston said.

Recycling depots throughout the community were closed last week.

Some services at the landfill were suspended including e-waste drop-off, hazardous waste and special waste self-serve drop-off.

The following solid waste services are still available:

Garbage collection is continuing, uninterrupted.

The landfill is open.

The scalehouse is open with sanitizing procedures in place and limiting one person in the scalehouse at a time. In other words, family members should stay in their vehicle.

Commercial and residential hazardous waste, infectious waste, and special waste disposal are available by appointment.

The metals and cardboard recycling bins at the solid waste facility are open.

The compost yard is open

Solid waste facility hours and fees can be found at the city's website.

For more information or to make an appointment, call (307) 235-8246.