Quick! Casper Landfill Accepts Fall Foliage for the Compost Heap

Looking to get rid of your fall foliage before it's blanketed with snow?

Location

The compost yard is part of the regional solid waste facility (1886 Station Rd, Casper, WY 82609).

Hours

Winter (October 1st through March 31st):

Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The facility may have reduced hours or be closed on certain holidays.

Yard Wate Incentive Program

"Natrona County residents may receive a voucher worth a specific dollar value redeemable towards the purchase of compost or natural (non-colored) wood chips in exchange for grass clippings, leaves, twigs, and branches that they recycle at the regional solid waste facility. Here is how the program works:

1. Collect grass clippings, leaves, twigs, and branches, and tarp or tie down in your vehicle.

2. Bring them to the regional solid waste facility. Let the clerk at the scale house know that you would like to participate in the Yard Waste Incentive Program.

3. The clerk will give you a voucher to use toward the purchase of compost or natural (non-colored) wood chips. The dollar value you receive on the voucher is general and is based on approximately how much compost or wood chips will be made by your yard waste.

1/2 of a Pickup Truck Bed or a few bags or branches-- $2 voucher

Level Pickup Truck Bed-- $5 Voucher

Heaping Pickup Truck Bed or Trailer-- $10 Voucher

4. Unload yard waste; you will need to empty your bags.

5. Keep the voucher and return to the facility to redeem it for compost or natural (non-colored) wood chips.

Yard Waste Incentive Vouchers expire two (2) years from the issue date. You may use multiple vouchers toward your purchase. Vouchers cannot be redeemed for cash. They can only be used toward the purchase of Compost or Natural (non-colored) Wood Chips.

Participants must bring their yard waste to the regional solid waste facility and collect their compost or wood chips themselves as the vouchers are not transferable. Participants need to be prepared to load the product themselves Monday through Thursday. Loading is available on Fridays (by appointment only) and Saturdays (no appointment) for a fee of $15.00 per load for customers using Yard Waste Incentive Vouchers. Friday appointments must be made 24 hours in advance. Saturdays are first come first serve. Artificially colored wood chips are not eligible for the Yard Waste Incentive Program and are for purchase only."

The composting facility accepts the following materials:

Grass Clippings

Leaves

Shrubbery

Tree branches (8ft or less in length)

Garden clippings

Straw

Hay

Manure

Sod

Vines

Smaller root balls (24 inches or less in diameter)

Logs (cut into a manageable size)

The City of Casper website says, "All items should be free of rocks and dirt. If materials are brought to the facility in bags, the bags must be emptied to be placed in the compost area.

Commercial Landscaping and Lawn Service Companies will be required to pay a $20.00 fee per load for all grass clippings brought to the compost yard from July 1st through October 31st.

Residential customers bringing their own grass clippings do not have to pay the fee."

