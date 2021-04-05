Two Casper Recycling Depots Get Makeovers

Maintenance and improvement work at the recycling depots at the Paradise Valley Pool and Viking Court started Monday.

“We will need to close the Paradise Valley Pool recycle depot on Iris Street until all work is complete around the beginning of June,” the city's Solid Waste Manager Cindie Langston said in a prepared statement.

The Paradise Valley Pool depot, 5200 Iris St., is being repositioned to help reduce noise.

The Viking Court depot at 1200 Viking Court off Blackmore Road will remain open during construction, and it will receive asphalt surfacing for customer drop-off to prevent mud.

Both depots will receive new concrete pads for the recycling containers and fencing to contain litter, Langston said. "Any time a container is emptied or a bin is overfull, fencing helps keep this litter from reaching drainage ways which lead to the North Platte River."

Meanwhile, other recycling depots remain open in the metropolitan area:

Huber Park -- 3031 East Fifth St.

Meals on Wheels -- 1760 East 12th St.

Rocky Mountain Discount Sporting Goods -- 1351 CY Ave., east end of the parking lot.

North Casper Ball Park Parking Lot -- 1700 E. K St.

Wyoming Boulevard by the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds -- 1887 SW Wyoming Blvd.

YMCA -- 315 E. 15th St., east end of the parking lot.

Balefill -- 1886 Station Road.

Bar Nunn Depot -- Sunset Boulevard near the tennis courts.

Evansville Depot -- Behind the Town Hall on Third Street.

The Evansville and Bar Nunn depots may not accept all materials.

For more information about recycling, visit the city's website.

