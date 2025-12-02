Tonight the City of Casper will consider approving an additional $449,172 and extending the construction timeline by 301 days for Ramshorn Construction as part of continued work on the Old Landfill Remediation Project.

The Old Landfill, located south of Metro Road and east of Bryan Stock Trail, has been the focus of an extensive remediation effort intended to limit groundwater contamination and reduce methane buildup. The project includes installing methane vent trenches along the landfill perimeter, replacing an aging storm sewer main, and regrading the area to ensure proper drainage — all measures aimed at minimizing contributions to methane propagation and preventing exceedances of permitted methane levels.

During construction, workers discovered that the municipal solid waste extended farther than originally mapped, reaching beyond the end of the proposed methane vent trench. To effectively limit methane spread, the trench must be extended past the waste boundary. This added work is included in Change Order No. 2 and has been approved for $40,152 in reimbursement through the Landfill Remediation Program.

The city is also folding in a separate but related project: construction of a new gravity sewer system to service the future Metro Animal Shelter. The current facility is served by an 1,800-foot sewer force main and lift station — a setup crews say has created persistent maintenance challenges. A gravity-fed system would eliminate the need for the lift station and allow for future sewer connections in the area.

The planned alignment for the new sewer main runs through the old landfill, requiring specialized materials and additional vent trenching to protect the line. Because Ramshorn Construction is already installing HDPE pipe and building vent trenches for the remediation project, city staff say it is efficient to add the sewer work to the existing contract. This portion of Change Order No. 2 totals $409,020 and will be funded through a mix of specific purpose tax dollars, solid waste funds, and sewer funds.

City Council is expected to discuss the expanded contract and timeline adjustment at tonight’s meeting.