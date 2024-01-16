Make a Splash at the Jackalope Jump this February to Raise Money for Special Olympics

Special Olympics Wyoming invites you to come show your support by attending the Casper Jackalope Jump. Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for athletes.

The Jump takes place at the Casper Aquatic Center, 5 PM, on Friday, February 16th.

It’s a way individuals, organizations, and businesses to get involved in supporting Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. All funds raised go to support programming and events for local athletes.

The concept is simple: participants raise $100 and will take an invigorating dip into icy freezing water!

All Jumpers that raise a minimum of $100 per person will receive a Jackalope Jump T-Shirt.

Participants who raise $750 per person will also get a cool pair of John’s Crazy Jackalope Jump socks. Those individuals raising $1000 earn a duffle bag as well and the $1500 level will get an additional $100 Visa Gift Card.

All fundraising levels are per person. Team fundraising cannot be combined to be eligible for an incentive.

Schools and 1st Responders can easily get involved in fundraising and participating at a local jump and earn a cool Jackalope Jump incentive at $50 minimum per person. Cool School Challengers and 1st Responders are eligible for all incentive levels by meeting the minimum fundraising amounts per person.

Online registration is free and strongly encouraged for all participants.

Awards to recognize the best costume, largest group, and most funds raised are given out with a chance to earn some cool extras.

2023 Jackalope Jump Benefitting Special Olympics Wyoming It was a sight to behold at the Casper Family Aquatic Center on Friday night, as hundreds of people gathered to support Special Olympics Wyoming at the 2023 Jackalope Jump event. Gallery Credit: Shawn Jackson, Townsquare Media