Casper Issues Winter Driving Alert For Next Week

The City of Casper announced on Friday that officials have issued a winter driving alert for Monday through Wednesday.

According to the city, the alert comes as sub-zero temperatures and snow are forecast for next week.

Streets Manager Shad Rodgers explained that low temperatures combined with snow creates hazardous conditions for the city's roadways.

"We use an ice melt that does not work as quickly in sub-zero and single-digit temperatures, and while it creates traction, it will not melt ice and snow down to the bare roadway," Rodgers said.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and plan alternative routes. Specifically, Rodgers said to avoid the hill at 15th and McKinley.

"15th at McKinley is a short, steep hill and whether traveling down or up the hill, motorists can get in trouble quickly in slick conditions," Rodgers said. "The intersection is one of Casper's most accident-prone during winter storms."