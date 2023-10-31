Casper Ice Arena Offers Ice Skating Lessons in November

The Casper Ice Arena will be starting ice skating lessons on Saturday, November 4 from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Monday, November 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. All ages and ability levels are welcome to register on ActiveCasper.com or at the Casper Recreation Center.

Each skater will receive five weeks of ice skating lessons from Casper Ice Arena instructors. Additionally, each student will receive a public skating pass to practice outside of their designated lesson plan. Skaters are encouraged to invite siblings and parents to join them on the last day of class for Celebrate Skate, a family-fun ice-skating experience.

For additional information about ice skating lessons, please call the Casper Ice Arena at (307) 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

