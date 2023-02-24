Casper Homicide Suspect Pleads Not Guilty, Not Guilty by Reason of Mental Illness

George Dickerson appeared in Natrona County District Court for his arraignment today.

Judge Joshua Eames read him two felony charges:

1. 2nd Degree Murder, punishable by twenty years to life imprisonment.

2. Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, punishable by up to twenty years to life imprisonment.

Dickerson's Public Defender Marty Scott told Judge Eames he would be entering pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mentail illness or mental deficiency.

Scott asked that the State Hospital do an evaluation in person instead of by video.

District Attorney Dan Itzen had no objection to the request, nor did Judge Eames. Although, Eames said he usually leaves it to the state hospital to determine the most effective way to conduct such matters.

Bond will continue at $600,000 cash only.

The trial is scheduled for May 22nd.

The case started at 6:51 a.m. on Jan. 8 when Casper Police Dispatch received a 911 call from an adult male, later identified as Dickerson, who reported a double homicide.

Dickerson told the dispatcher that he killed his mother-in-law and her husband, and said he did it last night, but balked when asked how he killed them.

During that conversation, he asked the dispatcher to send a police car to to pick him up at a gas station at the Sunrise Mall.

Dickerson told the dispatcher he wanted to confront Martin about abusing Dennis' health care workers.

"Dickerson stated Andy 'came at me and I just lost it,'" according to the affidavit. "'Rose jumped on me and I knocked her up against the wall and it just went from there.'"

He then told the dispatcher he used a kitchen knife and the bodies were in the master bedroom on the main floor of the house at 1676 Begonia St.

A patrol car met Dickerson at the gas station and arrested him.