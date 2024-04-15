Casper Homeschooler Wins First Place in American Dream Essay Contest

The first place winner of the state American Dream Essay Contest is Jase Bright, a homeschooler who wrote "Starving for Courage." It is a touching story that recounts his life in a Chinese orphanage before being adopted by an American family.

This is how the essay opens:

"As I peered wearily around the crowded room, I saw dozens of motherless children like myself overflowing with sorrow, pain and hopelessness. Their faces reflected their cavernous hearts within. Orphans are to be cast out into the streets or sent to nursing homes when they turn fourteen to prevent overcrowding in the orphanages according to Chinese law. Many of us witnessed atrocities such as having our best friend or older brother be thrown mercilessly into the dirty, winding streets to beg for food and a place to lay their head."

Jase received $5,300 as an award for his winning essay.

At eight months old, Jace was discovered in a hospital stairwell in Luoyang, China with Spina Bifida, scoliosis, clubbed feet, and starving.

Later in life he recalls walking two grueling miles to school.

"I longed to be dropped off at school on my dad's electric scooter, with the red scarf we all wore whipping in the wind. In my hand I would have a hot breakfast wrap and he would tell me how proud he was of me."



The 2024 essay book has yet to be put online, but when it is, you can read the wining essays here.

Second place went to the essay titled, “Splinters and Seeds,” written by Savannah Fagan of Encampment High School. Savannah highlighted the principle, “Do What has to be Done” in her essay, which focused on a gut wrenching decision she was forced to make as a young child. She received $3,300 in prize money.

“Surviving the Ocean of Trauma” by Samantha Kelsay of Niobrara High School was the third place winner. When reading her essay, we are reminded to “Know Where to Draw the Line,” when she described escaping an abusive household. Samantha received $2,300 for her essay.

Two students also received honorable mentions for their essays. Ashley Gross, from Natrona County High School wrote “The Missing Piece” and Grace Good-Jessen wrote “A Breath of Courage.” They both received $1,300 for their submissions.

Dr. Joe McGinley, Founder and CEO of The McGinley Clinic, gave the congratulatory address. He shared his journey to summit the highest peaks on each of the seven continents using his story to encourage the youth to set their own goals to accomplish all that they can in their lifetime.

Natrona County School District Students Shine with Pathways Innovation Center Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM