Casper families will have an extra reason to smile this season as Casper College Athletics teams up with local nonprofit StillGood for a Holiday Gift Swap and Shop on Saturday, Dec. 20, from 1–4 p.m. in the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium. The event is free, open to everyone, and meant to make holiday shopping a little easier for parents who could use a hand.

The idea came from Jocelyn Norcross, assistant women’s soccer coach, who noticed many families were needing a little help this year. She reached out to CC Athletic Director Cam Olson, and together they partnered with StillGood, the community-powered group founded by Tori Feronti.

With the help of donations, the gym will turn into a cheerful holiday mini-market filled with new and gently loved toys and gifts. Parents can pick out presents at no cost while their kids enjoy games, coloring stations, and a holiday photo booth run by T-Bird athletes and other volunteers. Norcross said the goal was to make shopping stress-free: “We didn’t want child care to be a barrier.”

Donations are welcomed and can be dropped off at Qdoba on CY Ave. or E. 2nd St., the Mental Health Hub on Antler Dr., Remember Who You Are Counseling Center downtown, or Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Talon Dr. Fuzzy’s is even hosting a raffle with prizes like tattoo gift certificates, salon goodies, hardware store swag, and “tacos for a year.” Those who need items picked up can call Norcross at 307-251-5614 or Feronti at 307-255-6625.

StillGood, entirely volunteer-run, was born from Feronti’s firsthand experience with food insecurity. The group has since delivered thousands of pounds of food, holiday meals, and low-cost meal kits to families around Natrona County. As Feronti puts it, “Every time the need grows, the community rises with it.”

