The City of Casper is scaling back its holiday traditions this year. Officials say the annual lighting ceremony at Healing Park on Conwell won’t take place, citing higher costs tied to recent property tax relief measures.

The ceremony has become a favorite event during Casper’s holiday season, featuring carolers, hot cocoa, and speeches from community leaders. The park itself has been lit for the holidays since the 1990s, when Wyoming Medical Center first sponsored the display. Banner Health has not co-sponsored the event in recent years.

But after lawmakers passed property tax relief earlier this year, the city eliminated three seasonal positions in the Parks Division.

Casper will also reduce the number of illuminated trees by more than half. Last year, 67 trees were wrapped in lights; this year, only 30 will be. The gazebo and other fixtures will still be lit.

2024 Lighting Ceremony at Healing Park in Casper . Photo by Kolby Fedore, TSM 2024 Lighting Ceremony at Healing Park in Casper . Photo by Kolby Fedore, TSM loading...

Instead of relying on city crews, officials raised $21,050 to hire a contractor for the tree lighting. City staff handled the rest of the displays. Lopez said workers logged about 960 hours on holiday lighting last year—this year, that number dropped to roughly 200.

The cuts amount to an estimated savings of $35,625, with about $25,500 tied to the eliminated seasonal jobs.

You can watch the November 18, 2025 City of Casper council meeting below.

Festival of Lights in Casper Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore