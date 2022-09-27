Casper Hockey Community Participate in #sticksoutformateo

Following the tragic death of Mateo and Mauro Diaz, the Casper Oilers Hockey Club asked the hockey community to leave sticks out for Mateo to honor the terrific young man that he was.

"Our teammate, Mateo, made quite an impression on everyone he came into contact with. Many of us knew him from the time he was born and enjoyed watching him grow up and follow in the hockey footsteps of his brothers" said the Casper Oilers Facebook post.

One of the members of the Casper Oilers Hockey Team reached out to K2Radio News this morning with pictures from the team and other members of the Casper hockey Community.

