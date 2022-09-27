The devastating accident that claimed the life of two Casperites and a Texas man has left the community heartbroken.

The crash happened at milepost 121.4 on US south of Thermopolis, Wyoming around 10:00 AM, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20 when the driver attempted to pass a southbound vehicle and collided head-on with the Diaz family’s 2014 BMW X-6 traveling northbound.

The driver of the Cadillac has been identified as 83-year-old Dallas, Texas, resident Peter A. Sherman. Sherman was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.

Mauro Diaz was also wearing a seatbelt, but succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.

Mateo Diaz “was properly restrained and transported to Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash," according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Driver inattention on the part of Sherman is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 88th, 89th, and 90th fatalities on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 86 in 2021, 100 in 2020, and 120 in 2019 to date.

