Casper High School Student Hit By Car Near Kelly Walsh

A Kelly Walsh student was struck by a car Thursday afternoon near the high school.

Rebekah Ladd, the Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department stated that CPD Officers responded to the 900 block of South Walsh Drive at 12:50 p.m. for a report of a car accident with potential injuries.

"A driver hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street," Ladd said in a written statement given to K2 Radio News. "The pedestrian sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver was cited for failure to grant right away to the pedestrian."

Ladd didn't offer any other information, but the mother of the student provided updates on the student's well-being.

"It seems a 3/4 ton truck is no match for [name redacted]," the mother stated on her social media page. "She has no broken bones, a sprained ankle, a large goose egg with 7 stitches on the back of her head and a sore body, but thank God nothing worse."

The mother of the student also stated that the driver of the vehicle was a fellow student who wasn't paying attention.

"It was in the school parking lot," the mother stated. "[My daughter] was crossing the cross walk and the kid driving wasn't paying attention. But the kid did stay and he is really suffering."

The mother stated that her daughter was "sore, but very fortunate and extremely lucky."

K2 Radio News will update this story if and when more information becomes available.