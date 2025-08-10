One Dead in North Casper Shooting on Sunday Afternoon

At approximately 3:33 pm on Sunday, August 10, Casper Police Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the 700 block of N. Center Street in Casper.

There were numerous callers related to the incident. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male (34) with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to the Wyoming Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Witnesses on scene identified an adult male suspect who was subsequently located and transported to the Casper Police Department for questioning.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident between known individuals. This is incident is still under active investigation and more details will be released as they become available.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Natrona County Coroner’s Office once their investigation is complete and next of kin has been notified.

