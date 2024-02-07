Casper Girl Competes Against the Top Skiers in the World

Casper girl Ally Wheeler competed overseas in a place called Planica, Slovenia for the Cross Country Junior World Championships. It's the cradle of ski jumping and flying, not far from Austria and Italy.

Wheeler is one of 22 athletes who represented the U.S.A.

She competed for the podium in five events, including both sprint and distance races – with races staggered each day between the junior and U23 races.

This is the uniform she will be wearing as she rips across the trails in Slovenia.

Wheeler qualified for the US Junior National team last month.

She competed at the Cross Country Skiing National Championships in Michigan, finishing in the top four in three races, earning a spot on the team.

When she's not on the slopes this girl is running. She finished second at the 4A female cross-country state championships last year!