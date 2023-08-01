Casper Fire-EMS Share Photos, More Info from the Wildland Fires in Natrona County on Sunday

Casper Fire-EMS has released more information on the wildfires that occurred in Homa Hills on Sunday, July 30 at about 8:30 p.m.

The Casper Public Safety Communications Center received multiple calls on this incident, with reporting

parties stating that both the field around the buildings and the buildings were on fire.

Multiple structure and wildland units from NCFD and the Bar Nunn Fire Department responded to the scene. While en

route to the scene, CPSCC received reports of other wildland fires in the Homa Hills, Ormsby Road and

northern Cole Creek Road areas due to lightning from the passing storm.

NCFD requested responses from the Bureau of Land Management - High Plains Fire, Mills Fire-EMS, and

Evansville Fire-EMS to respond to the other fires. The passing storms brought rain with the lightning and

thankfully the rain was able to put out the majority of the fires that started.

Initial arriving units to Arapaho Road stated that multiple buildings were fully engulfed and the

wildland fire was stopped by the passing rain.

Access to the buildings was difficult due to mud and other property obstacles. Fire crews deployed extended hose lays and began fire suppression efforts on the buildings. Neighbors to the property stated that the buildings were unoccupied and no one lived at the property. Fire crews knocked down the burning buildings at 10:27 pm and began mop up on the burned property.

Crews cleared the scene at 01:18 am the next morning, 7/31/23.

No reports of injuries to responders or civilians were reported.

Casper Firefighters say a lightning strike caught grass on fire near the structures and then the fire moved to the buildings.

The agency reminds the public that wildland fires can happen at any time, the more you prepare now, the better its protected in a wildfire emergency.

