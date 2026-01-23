Casper Fire-EMS responded to a structure fire at 1351 E. Yellowstone Hwy at approximately 7:20 a.m. Friday. Firefighters arriving on scene encountered heavy smoke and flames as the fire had already fully developed.

Officials confirmed the building was unoccupied, allowing crews to focus entirely on firefighting efforts. Due to the delay between the fire’s start and the 911 call, firefighters were forced into defensive operations, and the building is likely a total loss. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

The operation tied up multiple Casper Fire-EMS units for several hours. Fire officials thanked the many agencies and community partners who helped manage the scene and maintain citywide emergency coverage, including:

Casper Police Department

Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center ambulance crew

Casper Water, Streets, and Traffic departments

Natrona County Fire District

Mutual aid fire departments covering other city calls

Local businesses also assisted, with Sheet Metal Specialties and Metro Coffee helping keep firefighters warm during the extended response.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds residents and business owners that working smoke alarms save lives and property. Smoke alarms should be tested monthly, with batteries replaced twice a year if not equipped with long-life batteries. Businesses are encouraged to reach out to Casper Fire-EMS’s Community Risk Reduction Division for guidance on commercial fire alarm installation.

