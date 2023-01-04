Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Smoke at Life Care Center

A seized motor in a heated air handling unit caused minor smoke damage at a Casper assisted living residence on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Life Care Center of Casper, 4041 S. Poplar St., at 9:15 a.m. for an initial report of a structure fire that was causing smoke in the dining area and a hallway.

They determined the smoke was coming from the malfunctioning motor, and ventilated the light smoke in the building.

Six units responded, plus the on-duty battalion chief and investigators with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigative Task Force. Other responding agencies included Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police, the Public Safety Communications Center and Life Care Center managers.

No injuries were reported.

Casper Fire-EMS thanked the Life Care Center staff for swiftly starting resident protection protocols and maintaining protective measures during the incident.

Contractors have been contacted to complete repairs on the seized motor.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds people to create and practicer a fire safety plan for their homes and workplaces by identifying two ways out of every room and steps to take after evacuation orders or to protect yourself in place.

Likewise, consider weather and time of day in safety plans, as well as options for cold weather and darkness.

Casper Woman Stuns with Sand & Snow Sculptures