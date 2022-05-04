Casper Fire-EMS Reports Mattress Fire Tuesday Night

Casper Fire-EMS reported that they were called to a reported structure fire on Tuesday night involving a burning mattress.

That's according to a social media post put out by the department Wednesday morning, that states at approximately 9:31 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 2300 block of East 18th Street on reports of smoke filling the hallway of an apartment building.

"Firefighters arrived to find moderate smoke conditions on the second floor of a building in the complex," Casper Fire-EMS wrote in the post. "Upon further investigation, firefighters found and removed a mattress that had caught on fire. Firefighters remained on scene to remove smoke from the structure. There were no injuries reported in relation to the incident."

Casper Fire-EMS stated that they responded with five units, as well as the on-duty Battalion Chief, investigators, and chief officers. They were assisted by telecommunicators with the Public Safety Communications Center, officers with the Casper Police Department, an ambulance from Banner Health, and technicians from Rocky Mountain Power, as well as Black Hills Energy. Fire Marshall Matt Gacke with the Natrona County Fire District was the lead on-call investigator.

"Thanks to the vigilance of the residents in the building, and swift actions by arriving firefighters, no residents were displaced as a result of the incident," Casper Fire-EMS wrote.

They noted that the cause of the mattress fire remains under investigation, and they reiterated the importance of working smoke alarms.

"Smoke alarms save lives," they wrote. "Smoke alarms should be located on every floor of your residence, in common living areas, and in sleeping areas. Test your smoke alarms monthly to ensure they are in good working order. If you have older detectors, change the batteries twice yearly. Newer smoke detectors come equipped with batteries that may last up to 10 years without replacement. If you are currently renting your home, inquire with your landlord or building maintenance on how to inspect and replace your smoke alarms."

News of this most recent fire comes amidst Casper Fire-EMS's campaign focusing on closing your bedroom door before going to sleep.

'Close Before You Doze' reminds citizens that if a fire were to occur in their homes, they could have less than 3 minutes to escape. It also offers various tips and suggestions on how to escape a home that is ablaze.