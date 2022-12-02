Tom Morton, Townsquare Media Tom Morton, Townsquare Media loading...

A resident of one apartment in a four-plea in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street was displaced after firefighters found file inside the walls and extinguished it on Friday, a Casper Fire-EMS spokesman said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 9:45 a.m.

People who reported the fire said the building was filling with smoke and they could smell something burning, Dane Anderson said.

After the fire was out, firefighters ventilated the building

They also rescued two family pets, Anderson said.

The displaced resident will be assisted by the Natrona County Burn Fund.

There were no reported injuries, Anderson said.

The other residents in the building were not affected by the fire, he added.

Casper Fire-EMS sent five units, the on-duy battalion chief and investigators with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force, he saiid.

Other responding agencies included the Casper Police Department, Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, the Public Safety Communications Center, Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy, Anderson said in a subsequent news release.

Casper Fire-EMS is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Casper Fire-EMS Department again reminded residents to safely heat their homes and workplaces, especially during wintery weather.

If you use a space heater, make sure that it iw rated by an independent testing laboratory, and don't place anything within three feet of it.

If you use a fireplace, wood-burning stove or pellet stove, make sure they have been inspected by a licensed technician.

Burn only clean, seasoned firewood or manufacturer-approved pellets.

Likewise, make sure your electric or force-air heaters have been properly inspected.