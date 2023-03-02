Casper Fire Department Dispatched for Another Vehicle Fire

At 11:03 p.m. last night, Casper Fire-EMS were dispatched for a reported vehicle fire on Ridgecrest Drive.

Callers reported a large fire in front of a residence.

Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle on fire in the driveway extending to the residence.

They confined the fire to the involved vehicle and prevented fire spread to the home.

Casper Fire responded to the scene with six units and the on-duty Battalion Chief.

The Department would like to remind citizens to stay vigilant in fire safety and to work on exit drills from the home.

"Always know two ways out of your house" they wrote in a news release, "and have a meeting place outside and away from the house where all family members can meet."

